Investigators believe mother of 'Today' show host was taken against her will

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie is asking people to pray for her missing 84-year-old mother, writing bring her home on social media.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Authorities in Tucson have not said much publicly, but investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home against her will. They continued their search overnight with drones, dogs and helicopters.

MARTÍNEZ: Arizona Public Media reporter L.M. Boyd is covering the story. She joins us now. So, L.M., when's the last time someone saw Nancy Guthrie?

L M BOYD, BYLINE: Yeah. So we know that Nancy Guthrie was last seen by relatives Saturday night just before 10 p.m. at her home in Catalina Foothills community. That's just north of Tucson, unincorporated Pima County area. Pima County Sheriff's Department received reports she was missing after she did not come to church the next day. And at yesterday's press conference, Sheriff Chris Nanos described Guthrie as sharp and of sound mind, but he did describe her as physically limited.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

CHRIS NANOS: We need her back. We need to find her. And time is very critical. She's 84. She needs her meds. Her family needs her, too.

BOYD: Sheriff Nanos also said that homicide detectives were called to the home, but he said that was to process the scene. To be clear, investigators believe Guthrie was abducted. This is still being investigated as a missing person's case.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, which takes us to a more frightening level than before. But what makes them think that?

BOYD: So Nanos has only said that the state of the home is concerning, is the word he used. And she would not be able to leave the home on her own. She was likely taken in the middle of the night. Officials have not expanded beyond that.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. Wow. All right. Now, you went out to where Nancy Guthrie lives and spoke to some of her neighbors. What did you find out?

BOYD: So this area - it's not rural by any means, but there is open space between the homes. This is part of the desert. There's desert landscape between the homes, thick with cholla cactus. I saw some folks walking their dogs. But the layout of this neighborhood creates a lot of privacy. I spoke specifically with one neighbor, Kathleene Hearne. She describes the neighborhood as quiet. People are friendly, but they keep to themselves. Lots of older retired couples. And she confirmed that investigators are really pressing neighbors and the community at large, like, please, you know, report anything suspicious, check Ring cameras and keep in touch with law enforcement.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, makes sense. What's been the reaction from the community there?

BOYD: The community is deeply engaged. They're worried about the Guthrie family. Savannah Guthrie attended University of Arizona, and that's in Tucson. She's a journalism school graduate. She's even worked at Arizona Public Media earlier on in her career, and Savannah visits often and gives talks. And her mother, Nancy, worked at the university for nearly 20 years. So she is embedded in the community, and people are really pressed to just make sure that she comes back safe.

MARTÍNEZ: That is L.M. Boyd of Arizona Public Media, speaking with us from Tucson. L.M., thank you.

BOYD: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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