Behind the Mic: Zach Boblitt

With a fresh Master’s degree and various opportunities to explore, KWGS news reporter and Morning Edition host Zach Boblitt was drawn to Tulsa’s difference from a stereotypical Oklahoma town. Invested in the rich history, from the Tulsa Race Massacre to indigenous nations, he knew this is where he wanted to pursue his journalism career.

Zach is from the rural town of Taylorville, Illinois (and no, it is not near Chicago). Growing up, Zach really loved sports and watching SportsCenter. As he got older, he grew out of following sports as much and got into reading feature stories. “This American Life did a story about a 24-hour diner. All reporters took shifts covering this diner and I thought it was so interesting that they’d cover this type of story.” Zach says. The longer feature stories drew Zach into the world of journalism.

Zach Boblitt in front of Illinois State Capitol

Alongside those feature stories, Zach found inspiration to tap into the world of journalism through various professors during his time in school. Zach received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois Springfield, then obtained his master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. “It was a culture shock,” Zach says, “but it was great to learn how news coverage works in a big city – it’s the best of both worlds here in Tulsa.”

Zach Boblitt with a few comedians at the Alaska B4UDie Comedy Festival in 2023 in front of Denali (formerly Mt. McKinley)

When Zach isn’t getting up very early to host Morning Edition or writing stories, he loves to get as much rest as possible whether it’s sleeping or spending downtime watching movies and TV shows. He also enjoys getting behind another mic by performing stand-up comedy around town. He has opened for several comedians, the most famous one being Janelle James! “Stand-up comedy is a passion of mine outside of this because it’s the exact opposite of journalism.” Zach says. “It’s just me talking about myself whereas in journalism I’m focusing on the person I’m covering and the facts. On stage, I can be silly about me and my personal life.”

You can catch Zach hosting Morning Edition weekdays from 5a-9a on KWGS 89.5 FM, and read his stories on our website. Or, you might be lucky and find him at one of his stand-up acts around town!