Corrections Policy

KWGS News corrects errors of fact in reporting when they come to our attention, following sufficient investigation to determine the nature and extent of the possible error. Corrections, modifications, retractions or necessary clarifications in broadcast or online content are to be completed in a timely manner. To alert us to possible substantive errors of fact contact news@publicmediatulsa.org, or rich-fisher@utulsa.edu. If there is a substantive error of fact identified on Public Radio Tulsa social media channels, contact support@publicmediatulsa.org.

KWGS News does not accept or publish "sponsored posts” or "links" provided by third party vendors, advertisers or commercial content contributors.