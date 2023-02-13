Donor Portal Log-In

The Public Radio Tulsa Donor Portal is the online Membership Portal that allows PRT members secure access to their own membership account.

You can view several years of giving history; update contact information; edit or adjust Sustainer pledges; add, delete or update credit cards; and print on-demand tax receipts.

Whenever you get a new credit card, move houses or want to make an increased monthly gift, all you have to do is log in and make those changes.