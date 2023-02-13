The Public Radio Tulsa Donor Portal is the online Membership Portal that allows PRT members secure access to their own membership account.

You can view several years of giving history; update contact information; edit or adjust Sustainer pledges; add, delete or update credit cards; and print on-demand tax receipts.

Whenever you get a new credit card, move houses or want to make an increased monthly gift, all you have to do is log in and make those changes.

To set up your Donor Portal account , click HERE and create a Username and Password.

You can regularly access your account by logging into the Donor Portal HERE.

