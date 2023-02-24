Donor Portal: Frequently Asked Questions
1. I got a new credit card. How do I change the payment method for my monthly pledge?
To change your payment method, hover over My Account and click Update My Pledge & Giving History. Then, under Current Donation(s), click Change Method of Payment. After that, just follow the directions to change your payment method. (Click through the slideshow below for visuals.)
2. I want to increase or decrease my monthly pledge. How do I do this?To change your monthly pledge, hover over My Account and click Update My Pledge & Giving History. Then, under Current Donation(s) and click Change Amount. After this, select whether you want to Make Additional Donation or Change Donation Amount.
3. I want to cancel my pledge. How do I use the Donor Portal to do this?
To change your cancel your pledge, hover over My Account and click Update My Pledge & Giving History. Then, select Cancel Gift and follow subsequent directions.
4. I want to request a thank-you gift. Can I use the Donor Portal to do this?
Yes, absolutely! To change your monthly pledge, hover over My Account and click Update My Pledge & Giving History. Then, select Add Premium and follow subsequent directions.
5. How do I print my tax receipt?
To view your past giving history, hover over My Account and click Tax Receipt. Then, select the year and click Execute.
The Donor Portal is the online Membership Portal that allows you secure access to your own membership account. You can view several years of giving history; update contact information; edit or adjust Sustainer pledges; add, delete or update credit cards; and print on-demand tax receipts.
Access the Donor Portal HERE. And if you still need assistance, email us at support@publicmediatulsa.org.