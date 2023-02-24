Donor Portal: Frequently Asked Questions

1. I got a new credit card. How do I change the payment method for my monthly pledge?

To change your payment method, hover over My Account and click Update My Pledge & Giving History. Then, under Current Donation(s), click Change Method of Payment. After that, just follow the directions to change your payment method. (Click through the slideshow below for visuals.)

1 of 2 — update my pledge.png 2 of 2 — update my pledge2.png

2. I want to increase or decrease my monthly pledge. How do I do this? To change your monthly pledge, hover over My Account and click Update My Pledge & Giving History. Then, under Current Donation(s) and click Change Amount. After this, select whether you want to Make Additional Donation or Change Donation Amount.

1 of 3 — update my pledge.png 2 of 3 — change amount.png 3 of 3 — change amount2.png

3. I want to cancel my pledge. How do I use the Donor Portal to do this?

To change your cancel your pledge, hover over My Account and click Update My Pledge & Giving History. Then, select Cancel Gift and follow subsequent directions.

4. I want to request a thank-you gift. Can I use the Donor Portal to do this?

Yes, absolutely! To change your monthly pledge, hover over My Account and click Update My Pledge & Giving History. Then, select Add Premium and follow subsequent directions.

5. How do I print my tax receipt?

To view your past giving history, hover over My Account and click Tax Receipt. Then, select the year and click Execute.

1 of 2 — update my pledge (2).png 2 of 2 — update my pledge (3).png

The Donor Portal is the online Membership Portal that allows you secure access to your own membership account. You can view several years of giving history; update contact information; edit or adjust Sustainer pledges; add, delete or update credit cards; and print on-demand tax receipts.

Access the Donor Portal HERE. And if you still need assistance, email us at support@publicmediatulsa.org.