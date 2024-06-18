Read the rainbow. Five LGBTQIA+ books to read this June

Happy Pride Month! Although I believe in colorful reading all year, being extra intentional during their assigned month of celebration is a fun way to curate some themed LGBTQIA+ summer reading.

Young adult (YA) literature really shines when it comes to inclusivity of all gender and sexual orientations, representing these characters as simply existing without the need for exposition on how or why. Which is great because, you know, LGBTQIA+ people exist and should not have to explain why.

As these are YA books, some elements of coming-of-age and self-discovery are expected and sometimes that includes discovering their gender or sexuality as part of the narrative. Just as important though is finding true friendships, navigating high school, parents (insert angsty sigh here), and what it means to be a good human being.

For those who are not normally YA readers, try to look beyond the young adult label to the book’s genre (mystery, rom-com, fantasy, sci-fi). You might just forget that you’re reading a novel marketed for teens! If you need a protagonist who has seen a few more things, there are some excellent reads for you as well.

Here are a few YA and adult queer novels in a smattering of genres for you to try.

Graphix

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman (YA Graphic Novel, Contemporary, Queer, First Love, Mental Health, Bullying)

When Charlie meets Nick in home room, he is immediately smitten. Outed as gay at school the previous year, Charlie has dealt with merciless bullying that has finally begun to ebb, which is why he is cautious with his budding feelings for Nick. As their friendship blossoms, Nick discovers he has feelings for Charlie as well, realizing he is not as straight as he thought. What follows through each volume in the series is the sweetest, most wholesome and wonderful love story you will ever read!

Looking for a Sign by Susie Dumond (Queer Rom-Com, Contemporary, Astrology)

Moving to New Orleans from Tulsa after her ten-year relationship ends, Gray is determined, and a little desperate, to find her perfect match. Her dream since childhood has been to find a loving partner and start a family. All she needs is a sign. The right astrological sign. With help from her best friend and an astrology influencer, Gray sets out on a queer Zodiac dating quest, going out with each sign before her 29th birthday. Settle in for a fun and heart-felt romantic ride!

Knopf Books for Young Readers

This Rebel Heart by Katherine Locke (YA, Historical Fantasy, Queer, Polyamory, Based on real events)

This hauntingly beautiful novel is like nothing I have read before. Set amid the 1956 Hungarian revolution in post-WWII Communist Budapest, a young woman, Csilla, has lost everything to the Soviet police controlling her country. When her plans to escape are thwarted, she finds companionship with an angel and a university student, who pull her into the resistance. As the protests in other countries spur talk of a larger revolution in Hungary, Csilla must decide if she believes in the promise and magic of her deeply flawed country enough to risk her life to help save it, or if she should let it burn to the ground.

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon (Adult, Fantasy Horror, Queer, Lesbian, Gender nonconforming, Escaping a cult)

Once you read one of Rivers Solomon’s books, you’ll want to read their entire backlog. Their genre-bending novels are dark, poignant, and timely, shining a light on current political and social issues through the lens of sci-fi and fantasy. In Sorrowland, Vern is pregnant with twins and desperate to escape Cainland, the cult in which she was raised. She flees to the forest in hopes of giving her children a better life, but the reach of Cainland stretches further than the walls of the compound. To truly free herself, Vern must confront America’s dark past and the stop an event darker future from unfolding.

Poisoned Primrose by Dahlia Donovan (Adult, Cozy Mystery, Asexual, Autism)

Queer and neurodiverse representation abound in the “quozy” mystery Pineapple “Motts” Mottley craves the peace of life in a small village. A dead body buried in her garden isn’t quite what she had in mind. Despite herself, Motts is unable to resist her curiosity, and she falls directly into a mess of trouble. She tries to balance her business with the investigation, but as the killer focuses on her, staying alive becomes trickier than advanced origami.

To check out these and more of my favs from the Tulsa City-County Library, take a look at this list.

