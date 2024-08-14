Back to School with Dark Academia!

As school bells chime the death knell of summer (or if you were like me as a kid, the jiggle bells of an exciting new assortment of school supplies), I’m reminded of a fun subgenre of psychological suspense known as Dark Academia.

Like the Pumpkin Spice Latte has transcended the confines of being a mere seasonal beverage into the identity of fall, (don’t worry, the Pumpkin Spice Latte only appears if you say its name three times) Dark Academia has its own vibe. Think Gothic architecture, stormy skies, and circling ravens, then add a prestigious school, some cruel or mysterious professors, a few preppy, emo students, and you’re there. I’m sure there are titles you’re familiar with or have even read or watched the film adaptations without knowing they fit in this category. A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness, Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro, and Dead Poets Society by Nancy H. Kleinbaum. (Yes, it was a book first! And written by a woman!)

If you’re new to this genre, here are some great titles to get you started. Need something on the lighter side? I have some less gloomy options for you, too.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Literary, Psychological Suspense, Debauched Youth, Melodramatic, Satire)

A transfer student from a small town in California, Richard Papen is determined to affect the ways of his Hampden College peers, and he begins his intense studies under the tutelage of eccentric Julian Morrow.

Tiny Imperfections by Alli Frank and Asha Youmans (Relationship Fiction, Feel-good, Gossipy, Dramatic)

Former model Josie Bordelon likes to look as though she has it all together, but this year may be what finally breaks her. Her position as the thoroughly middle-class head of admissions at an expensive, prestigious San Francisco private school suddenly feels like a balancing act as she navigates pushy parents and appeases an increasingly hostile principal who is making her job that much more difficult. Josie’s personal life is equally challenging; she hasn’t dated since having her heart broken several years ago, and the most attractive man in her life is the gay, married father of one of this year’s applicants. Josie’s greatest desire is to see Etta, her 17-year-old daughter who is a gifted student academically and a talented ballerina, attend an Ivy League institution. Unfortunately, Etta and Aunt Viv, who raised Josie, do not share Josie’s vision for Etta’s future, leading to family tension.

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides (Psychological Suspense, Gothic, Menacing, Creepy)

When a member of a secret society known as The Maidens is murdered, a brilliant, but troubled, group therapist finds her obsession with proving the guilt of an untouchable Cambridge University professor spiraling out of control, threatening to destroy her credibility as well as her life.

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Contemporary Fantasy, Offbeat, Feel-good, Chosen Family)

A magical island. A dangerous task. A burning secret. Linus Baker leads a quiet, solitary life. At forty, he lives in a tiny house with a devious cat and his old records. As a Case Worker at the Department in Charge Of Magical Youth, he spends his days overseeing the well-being of children in government-sanctioned orphanages. When Linus is unexpectedly summoned by Extremely Upper Management he's given a curious and highly classified assignment: travel to Marsyas Island Orphanage, where six dangerous children reside: a gnome, a sprite, a wyvern, an unidentifiable green blob, a were-Pomeranian, and the Antichrist. Linus must set aside his fears and determine whether or not they're likely to bring about the end of days. But the children aren't the only secret the island keeps...

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova (Historical, Creepy, Suspenseful, Gothic)

Discovering a medieval book and a cache of letters, a 16-year-old American girl becomes the latest in a series of historians, including her late father, who investigate the possible surviving legacy of Vlad the Impaler.

Class Mom by Laurie Gelman (“Mom-com,” Sarcastic, Gossipy, Funny)

Frowned upon by conservative fellow PTA members for starting out her parenting years as a single mom with her two older daughters, Jen Dixon is now married to her “first husband.” To earn some respectability, she reluctantly agrees to become class mom during her youngest child's kindergarten year, a role that is challenged by parent drama, hypersensitive allergies, and a former flame.