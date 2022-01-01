© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen Live

Listen Live

Five different news, information, and music channels broadcast over-the-air from Public Radio Tulsa 24 hours a day 

In addition to news & information and classical music, you can enjoy continuous straight-ahead jazz, world radio from the BBC, and great American Songbook vocals. Don't miss hearing all of the music, news, and information that Public Radio Tulsa has to offer.

Streaming from our Website

To stream our stations in the browser, click on the blue bar near the top of this page and then the triangular "play" button. The "ALL STREAMS" option on the far right of the blue bar reveals all four of our streaming channels: KWGS (NPR News & Information), KWTU (Classical Music), Jazz, and the BBC World Service.

PRT_Streaming_Play_Bar.PNG

If that blue bar doesn't work, try clicking on these direct links:

*The mono channel broadcasts a MP3 stream with slightly less quality but is most reliable and compatible among different devices and areas. The stereo channel is a better-sounding stereo AAC stream, ideal for listening to music and on newer devices.

You can also listen live on the 3rd party streaming platforms below

Listen to our station on Apple Music
Listen on Internet Radio