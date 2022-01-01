Five different news, information, and music channels broadcast over-the-air from Public Radio Tulsa 24 hours a day

In addition to news & information and classical music, you can enjoy continuous straight-ahead jazz, world radio from the BBC, and great American Songbook vocals. Don't miss hearing all of the music, news, and information that Public Radio Tulsa has to offer.

Streaming from our Website

To stream our stations in the browser, click on the blue bar near the top of this page and then the triangular "play" button. The "ALL STREAMS" option on the far right of the blue bar reveals all four of our streaming channels: KWGS (NPR News & Information), KWTU (Classical Music), Jazz, and the BBC World Service.

If that blue bar doesn't work, try clicking on these direct links:



*The mono channel broadcasts a MP3 stream with slightly less quality but is most reliable and compatible among different devices and areas. The stereo channel is a better-sounding stereo AAC stream, ideal for listening to music and on newer devices.

You can also listen live on the 3rd party streaming platforms below

