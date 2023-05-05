Discussion of McCurtain Co. sheriff's removal pulled from agenda; jail admin on leave

The McCurtain County Board of Commissioners was scheduled next week to discuss the suspension and removal of Sheriff Kevin Clardy, though in a new agenda posted Friday, the item was removed. Clardy and several other county officials were allegedly caught on tape last month making racist and violent comments, bringing national attention to the southeastern Oklahoma county.

While rumors swirled online that the agenda was changed because the state attorney general would be taking over Clardy’s office, a spokesperson for Attorney General Gentner Drummond said there was no truth to those rumors.

The commission’s office didn’t immediately return calls for more information.

The change comes after jail administrator Larry Hendrix, also implicated in the recording, was placed on administrative leave Tuesday. Though officials have declined to give a reason for putting Hendrix on leave, on the same day as the vote, the CEO of the local hospital issued a statement detailing a fresh conflict with Hendrix.

In the statement, CEO Brian Whitfield said McCurtain Memorial’s operations were significantly disrupted on May 1 when protestors complained that the hospital was denying medical treatment to an inmate who was attacked, Byron Young.

“It was determined that the jail staff was informing callers into the jail that it was the hospital that was refusing to see the inmate due to safety concerns. This is absolutely untrue, and I immediately called jail administrator Larry Hendrix,” wrote Whitfield.

In a recording of a phone call between Hendrix and Whitfield, Whitfield cajoles Hendrix to bring Young to the hospital, but Hendrix worries that would be giving in to activists.

“I honestly don’t exactly see how giving in to requests with no foundation is going to resolve anything other than letting them know we will bend to their will,” said Hendrix.

Whitfield didn’t return a call for more information, but according to KTUL, Young was taken to a hospital in Vinita.

At the subsequent meeting of the jail trust, protestors, accompanied by an assistant to Rev. Jesse Jackson Derek Van Voast, gathered to demand the resignation of Hendrix.

“It’s time for us to start rebuilding. We need to get our county back on the right way. We’re losing ground,” said Idabel Mayor Craig Young before the vote.

After Hendrix’s unanimous ousting, Young asked Clardy, who chairs the jail trust, who might take over the jail administrator position, and Clardy left the room without speaking.

Clardy, Hendrix, Commissioner Mark Jennings and sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning were all allegedly caught on the recording taken by the local newspaper where the end of lynching was lamented, the murder of reporters was discussed, and a woman who apparently died in a fire was compared to barbecue.

Despite calls from the governor and others for the resignations of everyone involved, only Jennings has so far resigned.