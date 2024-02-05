Monday evening's newscast from KWGS

Governor Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma is in the strongest state it’s ever been. The Oklahoma Public Media Exchange's Lionel Ramos reports on the Governor’s comments during his sixth State of the State Address. (00:24)

During his address, Gov. Stitt challenged recent court rulings on Native nation sovereignty. (01:14)

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook through Oklahoma Friday night. StateImpact Oklahoma’s Britny Cordera reports the epicenter was near Prague and could be linked to injecting wastewater from fracking in the area. (02:18)

One of Tulsa’s state representatives hopes to establish a state tax credit that promotes childcare in Oklahoma. (03:15)

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture is looking for ways to help local musicians. (04:14)

Oklahoma country musician Zach Bryan won the first Grammy Award of his young career Sunday. (04:43)

Gov. Stitt says his education priorities this year include more support for Oklahoma charter schools and consolidating colleges and universities. StateImpact’s Beth Wallis has this education update from the governor’s State of the State address. (05:07)

In 2009, Tulsa County had one of the highest teen birth rates in the nation. But, in 2022, its rate had declined by 67%. StateImpact’s Jillian Taylor has more on some of the programs that have helped make a significant impact. (06:19)

State officials recommend two former Republicans on the Oklahoma County Board of Elections face criminal charges for their actions on the board. (07:25)

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied past Toronto in double overtime Sunday. (08:13)