Tuesday evening's headlines from KWGS

The Gilcrease Museum is returning ancestral remains to their tribal nations. (00:11)

Oklahoma country music superstar Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62. (01:36)

The National Institutes of Health is awarding Oklahoma State University $10.7 million in grants to establish the Oklahoma Center for Microbiome Research. (02:30)

A new charter school is coming to Tulsa. (03:17)

Immediately after Gov. Stitt’s State of the State address, House Democrats met with reporters to discuss their legislative priorities and push back against many of his remarks. (04:24)

A jury in Muskogee County awarded a former assistant football coach $25 million in his defamation lawsuit against The Oklahoman. (05:26)

At the top of Governor Kevin Stitt’s list of priorities for the legislature this session are sweeping tax cuts. (06:12)

According to the Oklahoma Voice, a barbecue chain says Oklahoma owes it nearly $2.6 million. (07:07)

The number of cattle in Oklahoma is slightly up in the new year, but shoppers might still see higher prices at the grocery store due to an overall national reduction. (07:38)