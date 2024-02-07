Wednesday evening's newscast from KWGS

Oklahoma’s senior U.S. Senator is drawing both praise and criticism over his failed border deal. (00:11)

The city is considering if and how to give reparations to Tulsans affected by the 1921 Race Massacre. (01:30)

Comanche Nation officials are opposing a cobalt-nickel refinery being built in Lawton. (03:01)

The American Lung Association released its annual State of Tobacco Control report. What does it mean for Oklahomans? (03:54)

Oklahoma lawmakers are considering limiting virtual school days in the state. (04:56)

A Tulsa charter school was newly recognized by the state this week. (05:55)

Sports update. (06:57)