Wednesday's top stories:

• A former state epidemiologist of Oklahoma says roughly 6,200 deaths in the state could have been prevented by a better COVID-19 vaccination rate.

• Tulsa Public Schools is offering financial incentives to staff members who get the COVID-19 vaccines.

• The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to deny clemency to death row inmate John Marion Grant, convicted of the 1998 murder of a prison employee.