More severe weather possible Wednesday morning

Storms are possible Tuesday evening, and early Wednesday morning will carry a chance for severe weather. Karen Hatfield, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tulsa, says a line of thunderstorms will move in from the west between midnight and sunrise Wednesday.

“It’s probably going to be decreasing in intensity. While there’s not a zero chance of severe weather, it’s not going to be as great as what we saw on Sunday,” said Hatfield.

Commuters should be cautious Wednesday morning.

“One of the things that my be a little bit of a concern is we could still have some thunderstorms around during drive time. Your morning commute may be a little messy with some heavier rain,” said Hatfield.

The chance of heavy rain and flooding will shift to the southeast of I-44 as the day progresses Wednesday.

Hatfield urged Tulsans to be ready before bed Tuesday. She said emergency alerts should be audible and weather radios should also be prepared.



