Local & Regional

Oklahoma has already hit last year's flu season positive test peak

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published October 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT
FLU.jpg
File photo
/

Public health officials are keeping an eye on the percent of tests coming back positive for flu. 

 

Dr. David Kendrick is the CEO of MyHealth Access Network, a health information sharing network in the state. Kendrick said in 2019 the peak of flu season saw about 25% test positivity, but last year with infection protection measures in place the peak was much lower.

 

“We had a peak of only 6% of positivity for the flu. Of course continuing through April we had a fairly widespread program of masking and distancing in Oklahoma,” said Kendrick.

 

Kendrick said Oklahoma hit 6% flu test positivity for 2021 recently, so now he’s waiting to see how things will progress.

 

“We had a peak of 6% a few days ago. So the question is do we turn the corner and come back down like we did last October? Or do we continue to have a more normal flu season?”

 

Public health officials have cautioned that a mix of flu and COVID may create more problems for hospitals this winter. 

 

The COVID-19 test positivity for the state and for Tulsa is at about 11%.

Tags

Local & RegionalInfluenzaCOVID-19