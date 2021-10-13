Storms at the end of the week should wrap up recent bout of severe weather

After storms swept the Tulsa area Wednesday morning, no flooding or tornadoes were reported in the vicinity.

Mike Lacy, lead meterologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, says southeast Oklahoma is under a flood watch until Thursday evening but that likely won’t impact Tulsa.

Thursday night could be interesting for the city, however.

“Maybe another round of showers and storms: the third and final system of this pretty active pattern,” said Lacy.

The weekend does have some lower temperatures in store. Lacy said he hesitates to declare hot weather over for the year but things are definitely looking chillier.

“We’ve had some unusually hot temperatures for October. Never say never but we’re losing daylight like crazy now and the sun angle is dropping. The likelihood of really hot temperatures? We may be done with the 90’s for the rest of the year,” said Lacy.