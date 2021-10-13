Tahlequah doctor arrested in Arkansas on murder charge

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. (AP) — An Oklahoma physician has been jailed on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman who was found lying next to a parked vehicle in southeastern Arkansas.

Dr. Tyler Tait, 34, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, was arrested Monday night by Arkansas State Police special agents in Lake Village, a city in far southeast Arkansas on the state’s border with Mississippi.

State police say Tait is suspected in the death of Moria Kinsey, 37, of Tahlequah. Kinsey was found Monday afternoon outside of a parked vehicle along U.S. 65 about 2 miles north of Lake Village, state police said. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a day later.

An autopsy will determine how Kinsey died, but state police said agents found “evidence of a physical altercation” inside the vehicle.

Tait is being held in the Chicot County jail, and it wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He worked for Cherokee Nation Health Services but is on administrative leave pending an investigation, the Tahlequah Daily Press reported.