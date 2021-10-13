© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Woman apparently shot while driving on I-244 in Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Matt Trotter
Published October 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT
A woman was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital Wednesday after apparently being shot while driving on I-244.

Tulsa Police responded to the call just before 11 a.m. A woman driving east on I-244 pulled over between Yale and Harvard after hearing a pop, and thinking it might have been one of her tires, but then she felt pain in her stomach and realized she was bleeding.

Police say they saw a hole near the driver’s side door handle that looked like a bullet hole.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to St. John Medical Center, where she was treated and released a couple of hours later. She had been driving through Tulsa to pick up a friend in Big Cabin.

While the woman saw someone pass her just before the shooting, police have no suspects. Anyone who might have information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Matt Trotter
