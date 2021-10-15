Friday's news update from KWGS

Friday's top stories:

• Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor say they are preparing legal action against the Biden administration over an announced policy that would require certain employers to test unvaccinated workers for COVID-19 weekly.

• The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it is still in the process of reconciling COVID-19 data with the data reported for the state by the CDC, which counts significantly more COVID deaths than OSDH.