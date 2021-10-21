© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Thursday's news update from KWGS

Public Radio Tulsa | By Chris Polansky
Published October 21, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT
web_news.jpg

Thursday's top stories:

• Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health appears to support the CDC's conclusion that vaccinated immunity to COVID-19 is superior to immunity acquired through past infection.

• Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe wants the Pentagon to immediately suspend its requirement that service members be vaccinated against COVID-19, claiming the mandate is "politically motivated" and harmful to "readiness and morale."

• Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is seeking the disqualifications of two members of the state pardon and parole board for upcoming clemency hearings, citing their religious and political beliefs.

