Friday's news update from KWGS

Friday's top stories:

• Several top Oklahoma Republicans are lashing out after a settlement allowing for a process to have Oklahoma birth certificates updated to reflect nonbinary individuals' proper designation, with Gov. Kevin Stitt saying he doesn't believe nonbinary people exist and claiming he takes issue with the move because of his belief that God intended for only two genders.

• The Oklahoma State Department of Health says a salmonella outbreak linked to onions from Mexico has sent at least 15 Oklahomans to the hospital.