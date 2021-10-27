TU requiring all employees to submit proof of COVID vaccination by Dec. 8

The University of Tulsa sent an email to its employees Wednesday announcing they have until Dec. 8 to submit proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials said because TU is a federal contractor, it must comply with an executive order President Joe Biden issued in early September requiring COVID vaccination for federal employees, contractors and others.

While TU employees must provide proof they are fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, they must receive their final vaccination shots by Nov. 24 in order to meet that deadline.

The university's vaccine requirement applies to all employees, including student workers and graduate assistants. Employees are allowed to request medical or religious exemptions.

Employees who don't comply with the policy will be subject to disciplinary action.

About 900 people work at TU, and nearly three in four employees reported being vaccinated by mid-August. As of Oct. 24, 83% of staff, 91% of faculty and 79% of students reported being vaccinated.

TU offers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines at no cost to students and employees through its campus health center, and the university has hosted several drop-in vaccination clinics.

Note: TU holds the broadcast license to KWGS.