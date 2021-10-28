© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Democratic candidate for governor calls for an end to the death penalty in Oklahoma

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published October 28, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT
C-Johnson.jpg
State of Oklahoma-File Photo
/

2022 Democratic candidate for Oklahoma Governor Connie Johnson wants an end to the death penalty in the state.

At a Thursday news conference, Johnson said she has opposed capital punishment her entire life, even after the murder of her own brother.

"I'm a person of faith, I'm a spiritual person. I got to a place of forgiveness after the murder of my brother, and I truly believe that the power over life and death is given to God only," Johnson said.

Johnson appeared at the Death Penalty Action news conference ahead of John Marion Grant's execution with libertarian candidate Natalie Bruno.

"So, we're here today — and I'm happy to be with Miss Bruno — to call on Gov. Stitt, I personally am calling on him, to retreat from this effort of playing God on this case. In all of these cases," Johnson said.

Death Penalty Action is the anti-death penalty group that held a vigil outside the governor's mansion for Grant on Thursday.

Tags

Local & RegionalDeath PenaltyCapital PunishmentOklahoma Politics
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell