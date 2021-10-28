Democratic candidate for governor calls for an end to the death penalty in Oklahoma

2022 Democratic candidate for Oklahoma Governor Connie Johnson wants an end to the death penalty in the state.

At a Thursday news conference, Johnson said she has opposed capital punishment her entire life, even after the murder of her own brother.

"I'm a person of faith, I'm a spiritual person. I got to a place of forgiveness after the murder of my brother, and I truly believe that the power over life and death is given to God only," Johnson said.

Johnson appeared at the Death Penalty Action news conference ahead of John Marion Grant's execution with libertarian candidate Natalie Bruno.

"So, we're here today — and I'm happy to be with Miss Bruno — to call on Gov. Stitt, I personally am calling on him, to retreat from this effort of playing God on this case. In all of these cases," Johnson said.

Death Penalty Action is the anti-death penalty group that held a vigil outside the governor's mansion for Grant on Thursday.