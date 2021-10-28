© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

US Supreme Court grants Oklahoma's request to lift execution stays

Public Radio Tulsa
Published October 28, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT
screen_shot_2021-09-21_at_11.46.22_pm_0.png
John Marion Grant's Thursday execution was stayed by a federal appeals court, but Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let the state proceed as scheduled.

Updated Oct. 28, 2:20 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday granted Oklahoma's request to overturn a lower court’s ruling and allow the state to carry out its first execution in more than six years.

The high court issued its order just hours before 60-year-old John Marion Grant's execution, set for 4 p.m. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wanted to deny the state's application. Justice Neil Gorsuch did not take part in consideration of the application or the decision on it.

A three-member panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued temporary stays of execution Wednesday for Grant and Julius Jones. Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor’s office filed its appeal to the nation’s highest court Wednesday night, hours before Grant's scheduled execution on Thursday.

The 10th Circuit panel ruled that a federal judge in Oklahoma erred when he removed Grant, Jones and three other inmates from a lawsuit challenging Oklahoma's lethal injection protocols.

Tags

Local & RegionalCapital PunishmentDeath PenaltyJulius Jones