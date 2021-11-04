Tulsa police shoot and kill man at 31st and Sheridan QuikTrip

Tulsa police shot and killed a man bystanders said was suicidal early Thursday afternoon after he reportedly took a person hostage at a midtown gas station.

According to police, customers at the 31st and Sheridan QuikTrip called 911 around 12:30 p.m. to say the man, who has not been identified, was cutting himself with a knife.

Police say the man left the store after officers spoke to him but then grabbed a passerby on a bicycle as officers followed him across the parking lot, holding a knife to their throat.

Police say one officer shot at the man with the knife, possibly twice, hitting him. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The hostage was not hurt.