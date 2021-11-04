© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Tulsa police shoot and kill man at 31st and Sheridan QuikTrip

Public Radio Tulsa | By Matt Trotter
Published November 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT
Tulsa police shot and killed a man bystanders said was suicidal early Thursday afternoon after he reportedly took a person hostage at a midtown gas station.

According to police, customers at the 31st and Sheridan QuikTrip called 911 around 12:30 p.m. to say the man, who has not been identified, was cutting himself with a knife.

Police say the man left the store after officers spoke to him but then grabbed a passerby on a bicycle as officers followed him across the parking lot, holding a knife to their throat.

Police say one officer shot at the man with the knife, possibly twice, hitting him. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The hostage was not hurt.

