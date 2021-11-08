Stitt criticizes firing of teachers who refused to wear masks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City school district violated state law by firing six teachers who refused to wear masks, according to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“This is about a school district not following state law, this isn’t a debate about masks.” Stitt said in a video statement Friday.

Stitt has refused to issue a statewide mask mandate and said he will not re-issue an emergency order that would allows schools to implement mask mandates.

The district declined comment to The Oklahoman.

Five of the fired teachers are suing the district over the mandate and say wrongful termination will be added to the lawsuit.

School Superintendent Sean McDaniel has said the law banning school boards from issuing a mask mandate doesn’t violate the law because he, as superintendent, issued it.

The school’s mask requirement began in August to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allows students to opt out for medical, religious or personal reasons. Teachers may opt out only for medical reasons.

Stitt, at the time, supported the requirement.

“I appreciate that school districts like ... Oklahoma City Public Schools are respecting parents’ rights to decide what is best for the health of their children and opt out of mask requirements if they choose,” Stitt said then.

