City of Tulsa animal shelter closed indefinitely because of canine distemper outbreak

The City of Tulsa animal shelter is closed until further notice as staff deal with an outbreak of canine distemper.

At least five dogs have tested positive for the virus, many others have symptoms and all the rest are being treated as through they’ve been exposed.

The viral illness is mild for many dogs but can be fatal, and young, unvaccinated dogs and puppies are the most susceptible. Cats cannot catch the canine distemper virus, though ferrets can.

Watery to pus-like discharge from a dog's eyes is a common initial symptom. They can then experience fever, nasal discharge, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite and vomiting. Care for the illness focuses on easing symptoms while the virus runs its course.

Tulsa Animal Welfare veterinarian Dr. David Bailey said they are deep cleaning the shelter.

"Right now, we're currently planning on being closed through the rest of the month. We are not sure just how long it will take, but we intend to be closed as long as it takes to make it a safe reopening," Bailey said.

Infected dogs are being isolated, while healthy ones are being monitored to see whether they develop symptoms.

"Eventually, once we are able to do so safely, we will be starting to get those dogs out, trying to partner with other organizations to transfer them out, as well as partnering with the community to get them adopted out," Bailey said.

While all dogs adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare are vaccinated for distemper, the vaccine is not effective immediately.

Tulsa Animal Welfare will continue providing emergency animal control and investigating bite cases while the shelter is closed, as well as returning animals to their owners.