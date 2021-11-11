Weather service finds evidence of Wednesday night tornado between Woodward Park and Utica Square

The National Weather Service continues to survey damage from severe storms that hit Tulsa Wednesday night, but a surveyor found evidence of a tornado between Woodward Park and Utica Square.

Several large trees at Woodward Park were badly damaged.

Reported damage stretches from Riverside Drive to Catoosa, including several trees that were down in Tulsa streets, two homes within city limits that were damaged and a grain silo that was blown over near 31st Street and County Line Road at the Wagoner County line.

The weather service has found "sporadic tornado damage" in a wide area of damage caused by straight line winds. They expect to have a determination on the number of tornadoes and their strengths by late Friday.

A tornado warning was issued for much of Tulsa at 7:20 p.m., and the weather service started getting reports of tree damage showing a possible tornado path right about then. Tulsa Area Emergency Manager Joe Kralicek said while the expected potential for tornadoes was low, they sounded the sirens as soon as the warning was issued.

"Radar was indicating some potential tornadic activity just due to the debris signature in the air. So, out of an abundance of caution, we went ahead and sounded. very minor issue, and we didn't have any major injuries or any major damages to report," Kralicek said.

While most people don’t think of November as tornado season, they’re possible all year in Oklahoma.

"It's just really about whether or not you have the right ingredients, and if you add the moisture and the instability in the atmosphere, you can have a tornado. And so, we really kind of like to urge everybody to stay weather aware throughout the year and always kind of keep an eye on the sky when that severe weather threatens," Kralicek said.