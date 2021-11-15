Republican state officials and conspiracy theorists share the stage at capitol rally against COVID vaccine and mask mandates

A slate of conspiracy theorists and Republican state officials headlined a rally against COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates Monday inside the state capitol.

The rally was held on the same day the legislature began its special session on redistricting. Their rhetoric included misleading or false claims about the vaccines and the efficacy of masks, as well as repeated comparisons of the present-day United States to the political climate in Germany before the Nazis took control.

Former ophthalmologist and aggressive anti-vaxxer Jim Meehan was among the event’s headline speakers. He touted the efficacy of ivermectin in preventing and treating COVID-19, which there is insufficient evidence for, and decried masks as useless, though they have been proven to slow the spread of the disease.

"Listen, ladies and gentlemen, we've got to rise against this medical tyranny. It's gone on too long," Meehan told the crowd on the second floor of the rotunda.

Other speakers framed the fight against vaccine and mask requirements as a Christian battle between good and evil, and the crowd was repeatedly urged to fight mandates. Six teachers fired from Oklahoma City Public Schools for not following a mask requirement made an appearance, as did Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, who is running for state superintendent.

"I'm a teacher, I'm the secretary of education, more importantly than any of that, I'm a parent. Love seeing all the kids here today. By the way, you know what? Your mom and dad are here today because they care about you and your future," Walters said.

Several Republican state lawmakers also spoke, including Broken Arrow Sen. Nathan Dahm, Yukon Sen. Jake Merrick, McCurtain Sen. Warren Hamilton, Tulsa Sen. Joe Newhouse and Shawnee Sen. Shane Jett.

"The federal government, in collusion with corporations and an international cabal, want to control the American people. You do not have to fear a free people who are armed to the teeth if you reflect their will," Jett said.

Attorney General John O’Connor was on the schedule but was not seen during a broadcast carried on The Highwire, a website prominent anti-vaxxer Del Matthew Bigtree has used to spread COVID conspiracy theories and urge people not to follow health professionals' advice.

Rallygoers were encouraged to go meet with their state lawmakers afterward.