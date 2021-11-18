TPS continues land acknowledgements with raising of Osage Nation flag at Central

The flag of the Osage Nation now flies outside of Tulsa’s Central Middle and High School.

District and Osage officials, including Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, were on hand for a land acknowledgement ceremony Thursday morning. Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said it’s important for TPS to honor the many cultures in the district.

"We believe strongly and make it a part of what we do to not just recognize, not just acknowledge, but to truly celebrate the diversity that we have among our students, our team and all of our families," Gist said.

While the ceremony was part of the district's Native American Heritage Month celebrations, the flag will continue to fly year round. Choctaw Nation member and TPS Indian Education Coordinator Shari Williams said the symbol lets Native students know they are seen.

"Students can walk into school and see the flag flying and know why, the reason we fly the Osage flag, and if they don't know, it's a learning opportunity," Williams said.

TPS has raised Muscogee Nation flags at its administrative offices and Edison Prep. A Cherokee Nation flag will be raised at Booker T. Washington High.

TPS has more than 3,000 Native students representing 52 nations.