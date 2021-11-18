© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

TPS continues land acknowledgements with raising of Osage Nation flag at Central

Public Radio Tulsa | By Matt Trotter
Published November 18, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST
The Osage Nation flag flies alongside the United States and Oklahoma flags and Central Middle and High School.
The Osage Nation flag flies alongside the United States and Oklahoma flags and Central Middle and High School.

The flag of the Osage Nation now flies outside of Tulsa’s Central Middle and High School.

District and Osage officials, including Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, were on hand for a land acknowledgement ceremony Thursday morning. Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said it’s important for TPS to honor the many cultures in the district.

"We believe strongly and make it a part of what we do to not just recognize, not just acknowledge, but to truly celebrate the diversity that we have among our students, our team and all of our families," Gist said.

While the ceremony was part of the district's Native American Heritage Month celebrations, the flag will continue to fly year round. Choctaw Nation member and TPS Indian Education Coordinator Shari Williams said the symbol lets Native students know they are seen.

"Students can walk into school and see the flag flying and know why, the reason we fly the Osage flag, and if they don't know, it's a learning opportunity," Williams said.

TPS has raised Muscogee Nation flags at its administrative offices and Edison Prep. A Cherokee Nation flag will be raised at Booker T. Washington High.

TPS has more than 3,000 Native students representing 52 nations.

Tags

Local & RegionalTulsa Public SchoolsNative Americans
Matt Trotter
Matt Trotter joined KWGS as a reporter in 2013. Before coming to Public Radio Tulsa, he was the investigative producer at KJRH. His freelance work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times and on MSNBC and CNN.
See stories by Matt Trotter