Local & Regional

Oklahoma's 7-day average of new COVID cases again tops 1,000

Public Radio Tulsa
Published December 6, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST
coronavirus_nih_blue_black_orange.jpg
NIAID-RML
/

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The seven-day rolling average number of new coronavirus cases each day in Oklahoma has again topped 1,000, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The average number of new cases daily during the past seven days reached 1,036 on Friday, according to the department, which does not provide reports during weekends.

The seven-day average of new daily cases last surpassed 1,000 on Oct. 22 and had fallen to 561 on Nov. 10, according to department reports.

The three-day average of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stood at 552 people on Friday after the number topped 500 on Thursday for the first time since late October.

Health department officials did not comment on the rising number of cases, but health officials have noted a recent rising number of cases in states surrounding Oklahoma.

