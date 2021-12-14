© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Efforts to include tribes in city policy ramping up

Public Radio Tulsa
Published December 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST
tulsa_city_hall.jpg
Matt Trotter
/
KWGS

The Tulsa City Council continues to build its new tribal relations committee.

At its second meeting Tuesday, the committee discussed who within tribes to send letters of invitation to and eventually settled on chiefs and members of tribal legislative bodies.

Cheryl Cohenhour, who is also chair of the Indian Affairs Commission, said she supports the committee’s goal of meeting to work with those delegates on city policy.

“I think it’s brilliant. The city has tried several times in the past with other administrations to create better a communication and working relationship with tribes,” said Cohenhour.

The next meeting of the tribal relations committee is Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at Tulsa City Hall.

Tags

Local & RegionalCity of Tulsa