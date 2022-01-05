A Broken Arrow state senator wants you to believe the Jan. 6 insurrection never happened

Ahead of Thursday's upcoming first anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the United States Capitol, during which supporters of then-President Donald Trump attempted to violently overturn his election loss to Joe Biden, a Republican state lawmaker from Green Country wants Oklahomans to believe that no such insurrection ever occurred.

"January 6th was NOT an insurrection no matter how much the fake news media pushes that narrative the next few days," Broken Arrow Sen. Nathan Dahm tweeted, wrongly, on Tuesday.

In a lengthier statement distributed by the official Oklahoma Senate communications arm Tuesday, Dahm alluded to "leftist lunacy" and announced he has pre-filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session that would designate individuals charged with misdemeanors for their conduct at the Capitol on Jan. 6 as "political prisoners."

The insurrection at the Capitol claimed multiple lives and left scores of police officers injured, maimed and traumatized. Members of the Trump mob said they intended to kill then-Vice President Mike Pence for not trying hard enough to overturn President Joe Biden's legitimate victory. Trump has not retracted his lies about a "stolen election," has told the insurrectionists he loves them, and has praised slain rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by law enforcement while trying to climb through a shattered window to reach lawmakers.

Last year, Dahm drew rebukes from Oklahoma elected officials from both parties for lewd, sexual remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris. In a statement at the time, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-Oklahoma City) said, "I am disappointed in Nathan Dahm’s comments about the vice president of the United States. His comments were misogynistic, disrespectful, immature, and undermine the good work of the staff and other members of the Oklahoma Senate. As the leader of the Senate, I hold senators to a high standard of conduct and decorum, and Senator Dahm completely failed to live up to that standard."

