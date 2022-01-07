© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Catoosa state lawmaker and wife turn themselves in following felony indictments

Public Radio Tulsa | By Chris Polansky
Published January 7, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST
download.jpg

A Green Country lawmaker and his wife turned themselves into authorities Thursday following their indictments last year on multiple felony counts.

Rep. Terry O'Donnell (R-Catoosa) and Teresa O'Donnell surrendered for processing at the Midwest City jail Thursday, after a multicounty grand jury in December returned felony charges against the couple in connection with Terry O'Donnell's alleged misuse of his office to benefit Teresa's business, a tag agency.

"My wife and I are INNOCENT, and WE WILL FIGHT BACK and vigorously defend our integrity," the lawmaker wrote in a statement.

Terry O'Donnell also announced he would step down as speaker pro tempore of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, the chamber's second-highest ranking position, next month. He did not indicate that he intended to resign from his House seat.

"This is the same Washington D.C.-style partisan politics that has attacked our freedoms, values, national history, law enforcement, churches, economy and more. And just like voters reject those constant attacks — just like they reject the constant attacks on President Trump — I believe Oklahomans will do the same in this case," O'Donnell said in the statement, released on the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection Trump incited.

Local & Regional
Chris Polansky
Chris joined Public Radio Tulsa as a news anchor and reporter in April 2020. He’s a graduate of Hunter College and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, both at the City University of New York.
See stories by Chris Polansky