Catoosa state lawmaker and wife turn themselves in following felony indictments

A Green Country lawmaker and his wife turned themselves into authorities Thursday following their indictments last year on multiple felony counts.

Rep. Terry O'Donnell (R-Catoosa) and Teresa O'Donnell surrendered for processing at the Midwest City jail Thursday, after a multicounty grand jury in December returned felony charges against the couple in connection with Terry O'Donnell's alleged misuse of his office to benefit Teresa's business, a tag agency.

"My wife and I are INNOCENT, and WE WILL FIGHT BACK and vigorously defend our integrity," the lawmaker wrote in a statement.

Terry O'Donnell also announced he would step down as speaker pro tempore of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, the chamber's second-highest ranking position, next month. He did not indicate that he intended to resign from his House seat.

"This is the same Washington D.C.-style partisan politics that has attacked our freedoms, values, national history, law enforcement, churches, economy and more. And just like voters reject those constant attacks — just like they reject the constant attacks on President Trump — I believe Oklahomans will do the same in this case," O'Donnell said in the statement, released on the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection Trump incited.