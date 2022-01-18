4 Oklahoma City hospitals report no ICU beds as virus surges

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Four hospitals in Oklahoma City reported Monday that they have no intensive care beds available amid a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.

St. Anthony, Mercy, Integris and OU Health on Monday each reported no available ICU beds and that they had a total of 737 COVID-19 patients.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported a three-day average of 1,421 people hospitalized with the virus and an average of 327 ICU hospitalizations.

The four Oklahoma City hospitals had ended their three times per week reports in October when virus infections were decreasing, but resumed them on Friday.

“The latest COVID-19 surge has put an overwhelming strain on the Oklahoma City health care community,” according to a joint statement. “Patients are experiencing long waits in emergency departments, delays in care and hospitals and clinics are struggling to keep up with the demand for testing.”