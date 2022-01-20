Oklahoma Democratic lawmaker resigning, cites inappropriate action

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state lawmaker from Oklahoma City has announced his resignation for what he calls inappropriate actions on New Year’s Eve.

In a statement to local media, Democrat Jose Cruz did not provide details of his actions or the event, but said he apologizes, is embarrassed and must resign.

“I started 2022 by exercising poor judgment and acting inappropriately during a gathering,” according to the statement. “I deeply regret my conduct and that my actions made someone else uncomfortable,” Cruz said.

Cruz was elected to the south Oklahoma City seat in 2020 and served on the Agriculture and Rural Development and the criminal Judiciary committees. He has also been a member of the Appropriations and Budge subcommittees on judiciary and public safety.