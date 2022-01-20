© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Oklahoma Democratic lawmaker resigning, cites inappropriate action

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST
Oklahoma Rep. Jose Cruz (D-Oklahoma City).
Oklahoma Rep. Jose Cruz (D-Oklahoma City) in a photo posted to social media on April 21, 2021.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state lawmaker from Oklahoma City has announced his resignation for what he calls inappropriate actions on New Year’s Eve.

In a statement to local media, Democrat Jose Cruz did not provide details of his actions or the event, but said he apologizes, is embarrassed and must resign.

“I started 2022 by exercising poor judgment and acting inappropriately during a gathering,” according to the statement. “I deeply regret my conduct and that my actions made someone else uncomfortable,” Cruz said.

Cruz was elected to the south Oklahoma City seat in 2020 and served on the Agriculture and Rural Development and the criminal Judiciary committees. He has also been a member of the Appropriations and Budge subcommittees on judiciary and public safety.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press