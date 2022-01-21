© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Oklahoma Highway Patrol shoot, kill Inola man following chase in Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 39-year-old man suspected of shooting at cars on a Tulsa, Oklahoma, interstate was shot dead after an early morning Oklahoma Highway Patrol chase Thursday, the patrol said.

According to a patrol statement, a motorist was reported shooting from his vehicle at another on Interstate 44 at 3:40 a.m. Thursday. The suspect motorist refused to heed a trooper’s order to stop, and a pursuit ensued on and off the highway and city streets.

When the car was finally stopped and a man stepped out, firearm in hand, a trooper shot him dead, the patrol reported.

The OHP identified the man as Alan Wade Hutchinson of Inola, Oklahoma.

Associated Press
