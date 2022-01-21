Oklahoma Highway Patrol shoot, kill Inola man following chase in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 39-year-old man suspected of shooting at cars on a Tulsa, Oklahoma, interstate was shot dead after an early morning Oklahoma Highway Patrol chase Thursday, the patrol said.

According to a patrol statement, a motorist was reported shooting from his vehicle at another on Interstate 44 at 3:40 a.m. Thursday. The suspect motorist refused to heed a trooper’s order to stop, and a pursuit ensued on and off the highway and city streets.

When the car was finally stopped and a man stepped out, firearm in hand, a trooper shot him dead, the patrol reported.

The OHP identified the man as Alan Wade Hutchinson of Inola, Oklahoma.