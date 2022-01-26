Light snow ahead for Tulsa Metro

A weakening weather system will result in patches of light

precipitation moving into eastern Oklahoma late today, with

a narrowing swath of light snow also possible. The precipitation

will be diminishing as it moves into western Arkansas and

will either dissipate or move east of the area a little after

Midnight.

The precipitation will tend to be in the form of snow in

northeast east Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, but could start

with some raindrops. Precipitation chances are less in

southeast Oklahoma, but patches of light rain and light

snow could occur.

Amounts will be light, but some areas in northeast Oklahoma

and northwest Arkansas could see a dusting or light accumulation.

Impacts to travel are expected to be limited.