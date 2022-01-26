Light snow ahead for Tulsa Metro
A weakening weather system will result in patches of light
precipitation moving into eastern Oklahoma late today, with
a narrowing swath of light snow also possible. The precipitation
will be diminishing as it moves into western Arkansas and
will either dissipate or move east of the area a little after
Midnight.
The precipitation will tend to be in the form of snow in
northeast east Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, but could start
with some raindrops. Precipitation chances are less in
southeast Oklahoma, but patches of light rain and light
snow could occur.
Amounts will be light, but some areas in northeast Oklahoma
and northwest Arkansas could see a dusting or light accumulation.
Impacts to travel are expected to be limited.