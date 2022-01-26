Poll workers are needed for upcoming election

The help wanted sign is up at the Tulsa County Election Board. Area school board and bond elections are set for February 8th. Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman says she has, as of last count, over 90 openings. There will be 222 precincts open that day and each precinct will need three election officials.

Freeman blames the opening on Covid and Covid fears. Many of the past workers are retirees and some are leery of spending 13 hours, face-to-face, with the public. While some states have reported election workers being threatened, Freeman says that is not the case here.

If you would like to apply you may do so at tulsacounty.org/pollworkers or by calling the Election Board at 918-596-5762.