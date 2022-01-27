© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Execution carried out at Big Mac

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published January 27, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST
1 of 1  — 90.png

Oklahoma has executed a man for the brutal slayings of two hotel workers during a robbery in 2001. Forty-six-year-old Donald Grant received a lethal injection Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

He was declared dead at 10:16 a.m. During a clemency hearing in November, Grant admitted killing Brenda McElyea and Felicia Suzette Smith so that there would be no witnesses to his robbery of the Del City hotel. Court records show both women were shot and stabbed, and Smith was also bludgeoned.

Grant expressed “deep, sincere remorse” and apologized for the killings, but the state’s Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 against recommending clemency.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press