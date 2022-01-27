Tulsa fire leaves two dozens homeless; fire fighter hurt

© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Published January 27, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST
A fast-moving arson apartment fire leaves nearly two dozen people homeless and a Tulsa Fire Fighter slightly injured. The blaze was reported early Thursday morning at the Cobblestone apartment complex near 51st and Memorial.

Authorities have arrested Shawn Carnahan of Pryor for setting the blaze and endangering the lives of others. He is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on $40,000 bond.

A fire fighter was injured when he fell from one floor to another inside the burning complex. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

