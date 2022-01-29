Light poles to be replaced on 21st Street bridge

The old, deteriorating light poles on the 21st Street Bridge over the Arkansas River will be removed next week. The lights have not been operable for some time.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9 Monday morning. Completion is estimated in about one week. The project will affect westbound traffic and sidewalks on the bridge for

the first two or three days next week. Eastbound traffic and sidewalks will be affected in the later part of the week.

During this project, traffic on 21stStreet will be limited to one westbound lane starting at Boulder Avenue and extending westward to Jackson Avenue. While westbound traffic is reduced to one lane, the loop ramp from 21st Street to Riverside Drive also will be closed.

After the light pole removal is complete on the north side of the bridge, then traffic on 21st Street will be limited to one eastbound lane starting at Jackson Avenue and extending eastward to Boulder Avenue.