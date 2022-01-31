© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Lack of transparency from Oklahoma Department of Corrections reflects capital punishment issues in other states

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published January 31, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST
McAlester_Prison.jpg

As executions march grimly forward in Oklahoma after a more than five year lull, the Department of Corrections has changed several of its procedures without explanation. The time of executions changed, as well the handling of press and media witnesses. DOC didn't answer a list of questions on the shifts. Lack of transparency and consistency aren't just problems for Oklahoma corrections. Listen above to Alabama reporter Lee Hedgepeth talk about problems he had with access to the Thursday execution of Matthew Reeves. Reeves was a functionally illiterate Black man sentenced to death in 1996.

Tags

Local & RegionalCapital Punishment
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell