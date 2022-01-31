Lack of transparency from Oklahoma Department of Corrections reflects capital punishment issues in other states

As executions march grimly forward in Oklahoma after a more than five year lull, the Department of Corrections has changed several of its procedures without explanation. The time of executions changed, as well the handling of press and media witnesses. DOC didn't answer a list of questions on the shifts. Lack of transparency and consistency aren't just problems for Oklahoma corrections. Listen above to Alabama reporter Lee Hedgepeth talk about problems he had with access to the Thursday execution of Matthew Reeves. Reeves was a functionally illiterate Black man sentenced to death in 1996.