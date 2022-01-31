© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Shake, rattle and roll: Earthquake shakes Oklahoma

Published January 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes much of Oklahoma on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey was the quake was centered near Medford, Oklahoma in Grant County. It was about 30 miles north of Enid. It happened shortly after 11 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the quake. It was felt in Tulsa, Oklahoma CIty and Wichita.

Oklahoma experienced a swarm of earthquakes a decade ago brought on by wastewater injection wells associated with energy industry drilling. Since tighter regulations were put in place, the swarms decreased.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is investigating to determine if today’s quake was linked to the energy industry.

