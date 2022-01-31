Winter Storm Watch Issued for Tulsa

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for the area starting on Tuesday afternoon. The forecasters says 1-to-10 inches of snow could fall on top of ice across the region.

A dangerous winter storm is expected to impact the region mainly on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says disruptions to daily life can be expected, and threats to life and property are possible. Considerable amounts of ice, sleet and snow are forecast, leading to travel impacts. Power outages are possible. An arctic air invasion combined with strong north winds will yield very dangerous wind chills Wednesday night into Thursday. Lighter winds by Friday will lessen the threat, while a cold start to Saturday combined with a south wind will yield elevated wind chills then as well.

Forecasters say travel is likely to be impacted across the region, and some power outages are possible. The dangerous cold may cause some issues as well. This cold spell, while quite intense, is not expected to match the magnitude or duration of the February 2021 event. Warmer temperatures are expected by next weekend.

