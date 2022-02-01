© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

City crews ready to hit the streets

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST
1 of 1  — McCorkell 2.jpg
Tim McCorkell briefed reporters this morning via Zoom
KWGS News Screen Grab

Tulsa street crews will start at 2 a.m. as a winter storm hits the region. Crews will work in 12-hour shifts throughout the event. That word coming during a Zoom media briefing this morning with Streets Maintenance Director Tim McCorkell

Initially, a salt/water mix called brine will not be used to treat roads as rain would wash the solution away. Salt will be the main ingredient used for road treatment when the sleet/freezing rain moves in on Wednesday. When that precipitation changes over to snow, City crews will then use plows to clear the roadways. As the roadways get cleared, brine may be used on some bridges, hills and overpasses.

It’s asked drivers give plenty of room between their vehicles and snowplows and salt spreaders on the road.

Local & Regional