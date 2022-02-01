City crews ready to hit the streets

Tulsa street crews will start at 2 a.m. as a winter storm hits the region. Crews will work in 12-hour shifts throughout the event. That word coming during a Zoom media briefing this morning with Streets Maintenance Director Tim McCorkell

Initially, a salt/water mix called brine will not be used to treat roads as rain would wash the solution away. Salt will be the main ingredient used for road treatment when the sleet/freezing rain moves in on Wednesday. When that precipitation changes over to snow, City crews will then use plows to clear the roadways. As the roadways get cleared, brine may be used on some bridges, hills and overpasses.

It’s asked drivers give plenty of room between their vehicles and snowplows and salt spreaders on the road.