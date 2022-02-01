PSO gets ready for storm

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is preparing for weather-related outages across its service area including portions of western, southeastern and northeastern Oklahoma. Storm management processes have been activated at the utility and will remain in place until the threat has passed.

PSO is coordinating with local emergency management authorities, while continuing to monitor the forecast for weather related impacts. The company has requested support personnel to join employees across the state.

More than 1,200 additional line workers, assessors, and tree crews are expected to stage with over 800 local employees in PSO’s Tulsa, Lawton and McAlester districts. External resources are traveling from as far as Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.