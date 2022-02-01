Storm system becomes better organized
Rain will move into parts of the area this morning which will
become more widespread this afternoon, especially across
northeast Oklahoma where a cold front will move into the area.
Colder air will filter in through the night which will transition
rain to freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow closer to the
Oklahoma and Kansas border. Light accumulations are expected
through 6AM Wednesday morning which may lead to slippery roads
across mainly northeast Oklahoma.
The dangerous winter storm is expected to impact the region mainly
Tuesday night into Thursday night with the heaviest wintry
precipitation expected Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Disruptions to daily life can be expected, and threats to life
and property are possible. Considerable amounts of ice, sleet and
snow are forecast, leading to travel impacts. Power outages are
possible. An arctic air invasion combined with strong north winds
will yield very dangerous wind chills Wednesday night into
Thursday. Lighter winds by Friday will lessen the threat, south
winds Saturday morning will combine with cold air in place, thus
yielding elevated wind chills.
The dangerous cold may cause some issues as well. This cold spell, while quite intense, is not expected to match the magnitude or duration of the February 2021 event. Warmer temperatures are expected later in the weekend.