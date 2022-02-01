Storm system becomes better organized

Rain will move into parts of the area this morning which will

become more widespread this afternoon, especially across

northeast Oklahoma where a cold front will move into the area.

Colder air will filter in through the night which will transition

rain to freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow closer to the

Oklahoma and Kansas border. Light accumulations are expected

through 6AM Wednesday morning which may lead to slippery roads

across mainly northeast Oklahoma.

The dangerous winter storm is expected to impact the region mainly

Tuesday night into Thursday night with the heaviest wintry

precipitation expected Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Disruptions to daily life can be expected, and threats to life

and property are possible. Considerable amounts of ice, sleet and

snow are forecast, leading to travel impacts. Power outages are

possible. An arctic air invasion combined with strong north winds

will yield very dangerous wind chills Wednesday night into

Thursday. Lighter winds by Friday will lessen the threat, south

winds Saturday morning will combine with cold air in place, thus

yielding elevated wind chills.

The dangerous cold may cause some issues as well. This cold spell, while quite intense, is not expected to match the magnitude or duration of the February 2021 event. Warmer temperatures are expected later in the weekend.