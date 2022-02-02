© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Quick Links to Winter Storm Information

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 2, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST
1 of 1  — ODOT 1.jpg
The view from the cab of an ODot truck at mid-day near Miami.
Odot

Here is the latest information on the winter storm:

National Weather Service Bulletins are broadcast live as they are issued on Public Radio Tulsa.

Local & Regional