Quick Links to Winter Storm Information
The view from the cab of an ODot truck at mid-day near Miami.
Odot
Here is the latest information on the winter storm:
- Click here for the latest weather radar from the Oklahoma Mesonet
- Get the latest Tulsa forecast from the National Weather Service
- Statewide road conditions from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation
- Power Outages:
PSO
- OGE
- Electric Cooperatives
- Tulsa International Airport Flight Information:
National Weather Service Bulletins are broadcast live as they are issued on Public Radio Tulsa.